UT program expected to pay students to attend in-person events meant to promote student success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students returning to the University of Tennessee campus will have more to look forward to than classes, homework and tests. They can also make money by attending in-person events.

Officials announced the "Vols Start Back" program meant to help students reconnect with in-person campus life. It will run from Aug. 14 through Oct. 2, and students will get a $50 award for registering to be a part of the program as well as a $200 reward for completing it.

Students will be able to choose whether to receive the award as a direct refund or have it applied to their student account balance, according to university officials.

Students start the program by attending a virtual or in-person session meant to familiarize them with academic and campus life resources. It kicks off on Aug. 16, and then they will participate in modules in a zero-credit hour seminar.

The modules will focus on topics like academics and careers, social engagement, financial wellbeing, community building as well as mental and physical health.

Students will also participate in person with faculty, staff and peers as they work their way through different programs designed to help them succeed. On Aug. 20, they will also have the chance to participate in the student engagement fair which features different clubs they can join.

On Sept. 8, students will also be able to participate in a career development program that shows students how to prepare résumés and helps them get professional clothing from Smokey's Closet. They will also get professional headshots during the event.

Registration for the program closes on Aug. 27.