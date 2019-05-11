KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The UT Promise scholarship is now available for University of Tennessee undergraduate students currently attending a UT campus, the university said in a release Tuesday.

UT Promise is a scholarship program that offers free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family household income of under $50,000 after other financial aid is received (such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarship or other institutional scholarships) at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and UT Health Science Center.

The release said that to maintain UT Promise eligibility, students must “be a full-time, continuously enrolled student, maintain eligibility for Tennessee HOPE scholarship, complete the FAFSA annually, perform eight volunteer service hours each semester and complete mentoring requirements each semester.”

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd said in the release that the “scholarship helps alleviate some of the financial burden many college students face.”

According to the release, the UT Promise scholarship guarantees free tuition to qualifying Tennessee residents attending UT’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis.

Current UT students wishing to apply for UT Promise must complete the following steps:

Complete the UT Promise application by Feb. 1, 2020

File the 2020-21 FAFSA application by Feb. 1, 2020

Complete and submit eight hours of community service by July 1, 2020

UT Promise is an extension of scholarship offerings and does not replace existing scholarships.

More information about UT Promise is available at tennessee.edu/ut-promise.