UT Sorority Recruitment will be mix of in-person and online recruiting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Knoxville's sorority recruitment will look very different this year.

UTK's Panhellenic board announced its decision Sunday afternoon with a tentative schedule for recruitment.

The board says it worked with UT's administration, COVID-19 response board, and its own COVID-19 task force to form the plan that puts members health and safety at the forefront.

The schedule for recruitment begins online with a virtual orientation, then Go Greek Round will be virtual this year as well. Potential recruits will record videos to send around instead of going from sorority house to sorority house.

The first chance recruits will have the option to attend anything in-person is for preferences, which is August 23. Recruits will choose if they want to attend in-person or via zoom.

If a recruit receives a bid, then they will attend personal celebrations for Bid Day in-person "in accordance with University policy," according to the schedule on Facebook.

