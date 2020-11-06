UT students will have to wear face masks on campus this fall; just one of many changes

UT officials said that social distancing and hygiene will be critical in maintaining student health when students return to campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Life on the University of Tennessee campus will look very different this fall, with students required to wear face masks, changes to class schedules and size, and social distancing.

UT has also canceled all study abroad programs that were supposed to start during the fall semester.

In a message on its website, UT officials said that social distancing and hygiene will be critical in maintaining student health when students return to campus.

The university said it has ordered face coverings for all students and employees, because they will be required both indoors and outside, except when within private spaces and controlled environments.

Students may also be required to do temperature checks and be tested for both COVID-19. They may be required to get flu shots.

Classes and common areas

UT has modified its fall calendar so students will complete classes before leaving for Thanksgiving break and complete finals online. To accomplish this, students will attend classes on Labor Day and on the dates usually set aside for fall break.

August 19—November 24: classes in session

November 30–December 1: study days

December 2 –9: finals (online)

UT will also increase the time between classes to allow more time for social distancing as they move to another building.

Classes will be smaller, and meeting in larger spaces. There will also likely be more evening classes or labs, and larger lecture classes will be split into smaller sections.

More classes will likely meet online or in a combination with in-person meetings.

There will be additional socially distanced community spaces with Wi-Fi access created in the Student Union and Hodges Library to ensure that students have a variety of places to study and access courses remotely.

Students will still be able to participate in Greek life, clubs and organizations, though with some changes to accommodate social distancing.

The study abroad program has canceled or postponed all international travel that was supposed to start in the fall.

The university said it was a tough decision, and while nothing can replace the actual experience of studying abroad, they hope to offer virtual global experiences for students.

Residence Halls

Students will still live in residence halls, though that will also be very different.

In addition to likely having to wear masks everywhere but in their rooms, students who live in dorms may have temperature checks, COVID-19 testing, and flu shot requirements.

UT will also stagger move-in dates to accommodate social distancing. The university will communicate with students directly about dates, logistics and expectations.

There will be enhanced cleaning protocols in place, and the university will keep some rooms open to allow for isolations housing for residential students who test positive for COVID-19.

Incoming students

UT will still hold an in-person orientation and Welcome Week for new students, but will adhere to CDC guidelines during those for health and safety. This will allow them to learn about UT traditions, student life, how to succeed academically and allow athletes to meet individually with coaches.

UT is also working on a new cohort experience that may pair new students up with faculty and other students in specific courses who are in the same academic college.