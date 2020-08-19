UT students "Slap The Rock" Tuesday, as part of welcome-back tradition

Students had to wear gloves instead of using their bare hands, and masks were required before students could leave their mark on The Rock.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, students at the University of Tennessee would start the year by putting a hand-print on The Rock, to leave their mark on campus. The tradition continued Tuesday, but with some changes.

The Student Government Association held the event between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Students had to wear gloves instead of using their bare hands, and masks were required before painting The Rock. Leaders at SGA said that their top priority is student safety and health.

"Painting The Rock is such a huge tradition for our students," Emma Kate Hall said, the Student Services Director at SGA. "We want to welcome our previous students back to campus and welcome our first-years to the Volunteer family by getting them an opportunity to paint The Rock and put their hand on it."