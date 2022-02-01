UT System President expects number of incoming freshmen to break records

For 3 years in a row, the University of Tennessee has kept tuition at the same price despite rising costs of nearly everything else.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prices are rising for everything from groceries to gasoline, but the price of attending the University of Tennessee has stayed the same for around 3 years.

UT System leaders announced that there would not be an increase in the price of tuition after their regular Board of Trustees meeting. They also announced that active and retired members of the military will be eligible for in-state tuition regardless of where they live.

"We're going to be defined by who we can include, not who we can exclude, and a big part of that is the financial part," said Randy Boyd, the UT System President. "Tuition has to be first and foremost a priority."

Part of the reason the university's tuition stays the same is due to money from the state, Boyd said. State lawmakers set aside $210 million in new funding for the university in the latest Tennessee budget. It has helped the university enroll more students during a time when fewer people graduating from high school are considering higher education.

"We're keeping expenses low and getting lots of support from the state," Body said. "Those two things in combination have allowed us to buck the trend."

Boyd said that the UT System broke enrollment records for 3 years in a row, and said this year UT Knoxville will have double-digit increases in the incoming class of freshmen.

As the university grows in Knoxville, it is also looking for places to expand. One of those options includes building a pedestrian bridge across the river, connecting near Thompson Boling Arena. Boyd said that the bridge is still in its concept phase, but would allow students to easily walk across the river and enter campus.

He said they are also planning to build student housing near the bridge. However, construction is not expected to start for another 5 years.