The University of Tennessee is taking steps to address racism on campus after a photo surfaced online last week showing UT students in blackface with the caption "about to get this free college now that I'm black."

UT Chancellor Wayne Davis sent an email to students, faculty and staff, saying "we are all tired of racist events happening on our campus that make [these emails] necessary."

Davis said all faculty, staff and administrators will now be required to undergo cultural competency, inclusion and bias training -- beginning with executive administration -- to develop curriculum to implement immediately.

UT will also expand student cultural competency training starting with this summer's orientation through next fall's Welcome Week, saying they will work with campus experts to incorporate this with first-year studies classes.

The Faculty Senate also passes General Education requirements for all students that include global citizenship courses.

"These courses will provide more opportunities for students to engage in dialogue about current issues involving campus climate, race, and inclusion," Davis said.

Finally, UT will be forming a committee of students, faculty and staff to review the Student Code of Conduct to recommend 'changes and clarifications' to its content and how it's implemented. Davis said the committee will provide a timeline for its work to publicize at a later date.

UT Interim President Randy Boyd called the inclusion effort 'critical.'

Davis also said one of the students involved in the incident is no longer studying at UT.

"While federal law prohibits us from commenting on specific students beyond their enrollment status, we can tell you that Ethan Feick is no longer a student at the University of Tennessee," Davis said.

UT will soon create a website to help curate resources, information, events and programming related to supporting students and the campus at belong.utk.edu.

"These actions are merely a beginning. We have received a number of excellent ideas and appreciate everyone who is engaged in this difficult and ongoing dialogue," Davis said. "I am personally committed to listening to you, and I will ensure the leadership of the university takes the steps necessary to heal our community and rebuild your trust."