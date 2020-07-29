UT volunteers to assemble 50,000 wellness kits for campus community, before fall semester

The University of Tennessee said they ordered masks and gaiters for the campus community to be distributed before the semester begins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers with the University of Tennessee will put together 50,000 wellness kits to help ensure the campus community is prepared for the fall semester.

Officials said they ordered masks and gaiters for every student, faculty and staff member. They will be included in the kits and will be distributed before the semester begins. The kits will help ensure that students have face coverings and health information, to keep them safe throughout the semester.

More than 200 people volunteered to put the kits together over three days. They are spread out to ensure social distancing, according to a press release. Volunteers are preparing the kits between July 28 - July 30, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

They are working in two-hour shifts, and only UT employees and students can sign up to put the kits together.

They will be at Thompson-Boling Arena, and officials asked people to wear a mask if they planned on attending.