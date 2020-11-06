UTC's Sigma Chi chapter under investigation over allegations of racially insensitive activities

In a tweet, UTC student Kalani Porto claims fraternity members chanted racial slurs while he was the designated driver at parties.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Sigma Chi International Fraternity has confirmed that its University of Tennessee at Chattanooga chapter is being investigated for racially insensitive activities.

A national spokesperson for the fraternity sent a local news station the following statement:

“Sigma Chi International Fraternity has received notice that former members of our chapter located at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga are alleged to have participated in racially insensitive activities. We are fully cooperating and partnering with the university which has launched an investigation through its Office of Student Conduct and Office of Equity and Inclusion. Racism has no place in our fraternity and we will hold any member who is found to have violated any of our policies, specifically our statement of policy on human decency and dignity, appropriately accountable.” – Michael Church

UTC's Vice-Chancellor, Yancy Freeman, says disciplinary action will be taken for any violations of the student code of conduct.

Both Freeman and students, like dental student Aisha Musa, agree that racism has no place on the campus. She said when she heard the news a fraternity on campus allegedly participated in racially insensitive activities, she couldn't believe it.

"As a Muslim woman, I feel shocked that I see other people are making fun of races, especially in 2020,” Musa said.

Several people have made allegations about the fraternity on social media.

Porto claims he isn't a victim in this case, but sent the following statement:

“I AM NOT A VICTIM.

I said what I said to show that these incidences happen in a vacuum. A system which encourages or even less does not correct problems when they happened. These moments don’t define you but they stick, they cause you to questions your existence and your value. I became depressed and detached and tried to adjust my life in order to fit into a culture because mine wasn’t embraced or accepted. It’s not a name or a person it’s the organization/system surrounding ALL Greek life specifically IFC fraternities.

To say the organization never did anything for me would be a BOLD FACE LIE but that’s NOT THE POINT.

The NFL has made more BLACK millionaires than any American corporation, but tell me where Roger Goodell’s stands today on Colin Kaepernick.

All that said words are appreciated and heard but yes if there is/was a person of color and specifically a black person in most organization there have been/will be instances similar to mine.” -Kalani Porto

Musa believes everyone can learn from this.

"Those who are not familiar with certain cultures should take respect with different cultures,” Musa said.

She hopes everyone at the school can move forward together.

"We should be cautious with what we say overall,” Musa said.