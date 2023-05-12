UT recommends no tuition increase in Campus Advisory Board meeting

The budget was approved by the CAB and will go before the UT System Board of Trustees in June.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fourth year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville recommended no tuition increase.

The Campus Advisory Board met Friday to discuss budget proposals and approved a budget that did not include any increases to tuition. They said that the budget will go before the UT System Board of Trustees in June for approval. Overall, it's $1.92 billion large.

The last time the board recommended a tuition increase was in 2020. In-state undergraduate tuition costs $11,332, while out-of-state undergraduate costs $29,522, according to the budget presentation.

They did propose increasing the mandatory facilities fee to $600 to generate around $7.7 million in revenue. They also proposed increasing the mandatory transportation fee to $194, for a projected revenue of around $1.5 million.

They proposed spending around $184.1 million on the school's athletics program. Its housing program would get around $66.5 million, the Volshop would get around $29.5 million, its parking programs would get around $11.7 million and the dining program would get around $10.6 million.

Chancellor Donde Plowman also presented a campus update as well. She spoke about two new colleges at the university and a new school. They were the College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies, which designs new programs to address workforce needs and launch multidisciplinary courses, as well as the new College of Music. The new school she discussed was the Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs.

She also discussed a new approach to research the university took, focusing on large interdisciplinary research proposals. They said that the university received $363 million in awards, and "surpassed last year’s records for proposals submitted at $1.03 billion."