UT advisory board recommends no tuition increase for third time in a row

The UT Campus Advisory Board met Friday and made recommendations as part of a $1.7 billion budget proposal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An advisory board at the University of Tennessee recommended that the Board of Trustees not increase tuition for undergraduate and graduate students for the third time in a row.

In-state undergraduate students would need to pay $13,244 in tuition and mandatory fees, and out-of-state students would need to pay $31,664. Those prices are around the same for graduate students.

They made several other recommendations as part of a $1.7 billion budget proposal that will go before the board in June. The Campus Advisory Board also recommended setting aside $83 million for a new Haslam College of Business building.

They also recommended $72 million for the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, a partnership between the university and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Around $16.9 million was also recommended for maintenance at UT's Knoxville campus, as well as the UT Institute of Agriculture.

They also recommended putting aside around $2.9 million for the College of Veterinary Medicine. The board also recommended putting aside around $14.8 million for a 4% salary increase at UT's Knoxville campus, the UT Space Institute and the UT Institute of Agriculture.

The board recommended setting aside $4 million per year for the Institute for American Civics, which was created by state lawmakers, UT leaders and Governor Bill Lee to teach students about the "structures and institutions of state, local and federal government."

It would also explicitly further the "understanding of principles and philosophies that contributed to the foundation and development" of the U.S. and Tennessee.

The board also recommended paying another $2 million for one-time start-up funding to help the institute get started. It will be able to enroll students, hire staff and develop courses in different majors and minors.

The budget includes $421.7 million in state appropriations, according to a release from officials.

Access and diversity fellowship programs would get around $2.9 million, while the Governor's Chairs program that recruits scientists across the country would get around $5.3 million.

They recommended spending $163.8 million on the UTK athletics program, $11.9 million on parking and around $62.8 million on its housing.