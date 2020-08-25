UT's Plowman warns of ramifications for students who host 'unsafe gatherings', fail to follow health guidelines

Plowman offered a stern message as the Knoxville campus marked the end of its first week of classes: She won't tolerate anyone whose actions put others at risk.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said Tuesday she's received numerous photos and emails from the campus community warning about students at "unsafe gatherings" that fail to follow health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Plowman offered a stern message as the Knoxville campus marked the end of its first week of classes: She won't tolerate anyone whose actions put others -- and the new fall semester -- at risk.

That includes students who host parties that could endanger others, she said.

"We will hold hosts responsible for jeopardizing the heath and safety of people who attend these parties," Plowman said during an online update from campus amid the pandemic.

Most students are following the rules, she said. But, she said, she's also been "deeply disappointed" by some of the photos she's been forwarded that show students gathering and socializing in ways that could endanger others.

On Monday, the university announced four students faced possible discipline for alleged misconduct including three who allegedly hosted off-campus "gatherings" that failed to observe health precautions such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

"There are responsibilities and consequences for all of our behavior," said Plowman, observing her second fall semester as chancellor.

She told parents and students listening during the Zoom update that included Provost John Zomchick and Dr. Spencer Gregg, director of the Student Health Center, that active virus case counts are going up --- a concern as administrators try to resume holding classes in person and virtually.

"We still have some who are not upholding the commitment they made, and those decisions have much broader consequences," she said.

"We're attempting to do something this semester that has never been done before and it is hard. It will take everybody's buy-in and cooperation."

Violating student conduct codes could mean suspension, which would delay a person's graduation for up to a year at a minimum. Or, a student could face worse penalties, she said.

If you want to gather, go outside and keep your distance in small numbers, she said. Don't go inside, "crammed into a small apartment." Plowman also said students must remember to wear a mask to help stop the potential spread of the highly contagious virus.

"This isn't easy. We're all tired of it, and it isn't the way any of us want to experience our fall at college," she said.

As of Tuesday's update, there were 126 active COVID-19 cases, including 120 students. Also, 489 people were in self-isolation including 297 students off campus and 122 students on campus.

UTK updates its online counts at the end of the day, Plowman said. You can see more about them here.

As they resume classes this month, many universities across the country are facing the challenges of bringing back students. Complaints have arisen at many campuses, some by faculty, some by the community, that some students are failing to take care to avoid spreading COVID-19.

A faculty member of Tennessee Tech in Cookeville this week said he wants the university to step in after seeing video of students packing into a bar recently.