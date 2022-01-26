Vanderbilt poll finds around 40% of TN students missed total of at least one schoolweek this fall

The poll also found that kids missed the most amount of days in East Tennessee compared to other regions of the state — around 9 days of missed classes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to a poll from Vanderbilt University, around 40% of parents said their children missed at least one school-week worth of classes during fall 2021.

Researchers analyzed results from the Vanderbilt Child Health Poll, which asked 1,026 parents across the state several questions about their children's education and wellbeing. The results were then divided among different demographics and regions in Tennessee.

It found that 65% of parents in East Tennessee and 63% in Middle Tennessee had children who missed at least one day of school, compared to 49% of parents in West Tennessee. More White parents also said they had children that missed at least one day of school compared to other ethnicities.

Parents in East Tennessee also said their children missed the most days of school compared to other regions, at an average of 8.9 days. Middle Tennessee parents said their children missed 7.7 days on average, and West Tennessee parents said they missed 7.9 days on average.

The poll also found that a majority of the polled parents wanted remote learning options for their children. Around 70% of parents said they wanted the choice for their children to learn from home, and the poll found the results were consistent across different regions of the state and different ethnicities.