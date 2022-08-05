New Maryville school opens for virtual learners

Maryville Virtual School utilizes asynchronous learning—meaning students work at their own pace while turning in weekly assignments.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A new school in Maryville is designed specifically for students who do better learning online.

Maryville Virtual School (MVS) opened its doors to students this week.

Maria Greene is the communications and special projects coordinator for Maryville City Schools. She is also a teacher at MVS.

"During the spring of 2020, we saw that some students excelled in the model of a virtual school or learning digitally," Greene said.

Greene explained as the pandemic eased and students returned to in-person learning, some didn't make it back to the classroom.

"Once the digital option was no longer available, we saw those students leave us for homeschool but we're excited to welcome them back to Maryville City Schools," Greene said.

Greene said MVS is not simply a rebranding of remote learning during the pandemic.

"It will be a very different environment than what it was before," Greene said. "One of the major differences is, during the spring of 2020, learning was synchronous."

This school focuses on asynchronous learning, meaning students work at their own pace while turning in weekly assignments.

"It just allows our families and students the flexibility they need and want with a digital school," Greene said.

All 50 enrolled students have been given laptops but Greene said their options do not end at a computer screen.

"We want to offer the same opportunity to our virtual school students to do clubs, that they can attend organizations and just get-togethers if they choose to want to come and join their other classmates and their teachers," Greene explained.