Virtual students at Knox County Schools still eligible for school meals while at home

Officials with Knox County Schools said that pick-ups for school meals will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Students who learn from home will still be eligible to get school meals, according to officials with Knox County Schools.

They said that the price of meals will depend on students' eligibility for free and reduced meals. Parents can apply for the program to get free and reduced meals online.

If students aren't eligible for the program, breakfast will cost $1.75 and lunch will cost $2.50 for elementary school students. Lunch for high school and middle school students will cost $2.75.

Families will be able to pick up the meals from students' home schools on Monday and Wednesday, between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. and each school will determine the specific pickup location. Monday distribution will include 2 breakfast meals and 2 lunches, while families can pickup 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches on Wednesday.

Students and parents will also need to fill out a meal request form online the week before pick-up. Otherwise, officials said that food will not be available.

Parents can also end pickup at any time by emailing Knox County Schools, according to officials. They can also reach out with questions about the program.