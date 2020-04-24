MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walters State Community College said they wanted to give students a chance to go to graduation this year, even if it was after the semester was over.

On Friday, administrators announced that graduation ceremonies were rescheduled for late July. Health programs graduates will participate in a ceremony on July 29, while other graduates would take part in one on July 30. Ceremonies will be held on the Morristown campus.

The dates are subject to change depending on the coronavirus situation and whether restrictions on large public gatherings are still in place at the end of July.

Administrators said spring 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in the college’s December 2020 graduation ceremony if they can't hold ceremonies on the new dates.

RELATED: Anderson & Hamblen Co. Schools plan in-person graduations for Class of 2020 this summer

Caps and gowns will also be distributed on May 13 and 14 on all campuses, according to officials with the college.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, colleges and schools across East Tennessee canceled and postponed graduation ceremonies. Officials with schools worked to make sure students wouldn't miss out on the chance to walk across the stage and toss their caps into the air.

The University of Tennessee and other colleges also said they planned to reschedule ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates, after postponing them to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: Maryville College announces plans for Dec. 19 commencement ceremony