Walters State Community College to begin fall semester Aug. 24, with limited in-person classes

Officials said the college will offer a limited selection of in-person classes with small groups. It will also offer hybrid, virtual and online classes.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walters State Community College will begin its fall semester on Aug. 24, officials announced on Friday. They also said the college will offer a limited selection of in-person classes.

The in-person classes will be held in small groups, officials said. The college will also continue offering a mix of hybrid, virtual and online classes. It will follow social distancing guidelines in all in-person classes, and at all times on the college's campuses.

Officials also said that the college is prepared to move to online-only classes if they need to, in order to keep students safe and healthy.

"Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” said Dr. Tony Miksa in a press release, president of Walters State.

The college is updating its class listings, to better reflect the way the class will be held. Students who have already enrolled in classes should check their schedules by Aug. 1 to see which format their classes may be offered in.

All classes will include an online component, officials said — including in-person classes. So, students will need a computer and internet access to fully participate in classes. Officials said the college has some laptops available for students to check out.