"We got nothing" | Dozens appear at Monroe Co. School Board meeting demanding answers after drug-related incidents

Parents filled into the board of education building in Madisonville to demand answers after several drug-related incidents at Sequoyah High School.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Parents grouped into the Monroe County Board of Education meeting on Thursday. They weren't demanding funding or meal plans. Instead, they were demanding answers on whether their children were safe.

Many said they were frustrated with school leadership over a lack of communication. The demonstration comes after a drug-related incident at Sequoyah High School where a school nurse and two school resource officers were given Narcan.

The school went on lockdown for the incident, but parents said they only learned about it when their children told them.

"I would like to hear what their plan is for protecting my child," said one parent who attended the meeting. "Not just my child — everybody's child."

On Thursday, parents said the school went into lockdown again and prompted concern among students and their parents. However, the lockdown turned out to be a drill.

"It upset me and upset my wife because we didn't know it was more fentanyl," said a parent who also attended the meeting. "We had no idea what was going on at that school."

The Director of Monroe County Schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor, said that parents needed to submit a form 10 days in advance of the meeting if they wanted to voice their concerns to the board. Only one parent submitted the form on time, Jackie Davis.

"I'm pretty aggravated," she said. "I went through all the processes to get on the agenda tonight, and none of my concerns were addressed."

Windsor said that they would decide on how to address her concerns about communication from the board and drugs in Sequoyah High School later. She said if the board does address these concerns, it will be on the agenda for the next meeting. However, she also said the board is always looking to improve.

"I could bash my head on a rock and get more answers out of people, than what we got in there," said another parent who attended the meeting.

Information about when that next meeting would be held was not immediately available. None was scheduled for the rest of the year, or for January 2022, on the school board's event calendar.

"We came here tonight for answers," said Beverly. "We got nothing."