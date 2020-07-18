"We want your children and families to be safe" | KCS teachers send letter encouraging online learning

Knox County Schools teachers released a letter encouraging parents to sign children up for online learning if they're able.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools teachers released a letter for families, telling them they understand how difficult of a decision it is whether to keep children at home or send them to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they still encouraged families to register for online learning.

Students will start school Aug. 17, according to Knox County Schools' reopening plan. Schools will also undergo more rigorous cleaning, masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible and students will be able to learn from home, according to the plan.

However, teachers said they understand that not everyone can take advantage of the virtual learning option. But in a letter to families, they said that if parents could take advantage of the option, they should.

They said that re-opening schools can cause the virus to spread further, and could endanger students, staff and their families. They also acknowledged that students would miss out on opportunities to socialize with the virtual learning option, and some families may not be to afford it.

However, they also said it was worth it to learn from home and avoid spreading COVID-19. Knox County was labeled a "hotspot" by the CDC, and the number of active cases in the county rose to 1,189 on Saturday.

"We want to assure you that we want to educate your students and do what is best for them," the teachers said in the letter. "That is precisely why we are asking you to make this difficult decision."

Officials said that around 3,000 students have signed up for virtual learning in Knox County. The deadline to register for online learning is Wednesday, July 22.

Students already enrolled at KCS will get an email telling them how to sign up for virtual learning via Aspen Family Portal. Students who aren’t already enrolled in school or do not have internet access, you can visit the student’s zoned school.