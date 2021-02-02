West High School to host community meetings over the 'Rebels' nickname

The high school said it received a petition challenging the 'Rebels' mascot and nickname due to the school's past use of Confederate imagery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West High School is set to host two community meetings starting late November to get feedback about the school's 'Rebels' nickname after a formal petition was filed with Knox County Schools earlier this year challenging it.

The school said it will host two community meetings at West High School on Monday, November 29 and Monday, December 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

West High School has used the Rebels name/mascot since the school opened in 1951, which formerly featured a cartoon Southern general mascot holding a Confederate flag. The school has since moved away from using Confederate imagery, but has kept the Rebels nickname.

West High School principal Ashley Speas sent a letter to families saying they want to hear from the community on how to move forward.

"We take great pride in our efforts to be supportive, inclusive and culturally responsive," she said. "We recognize that the name ‘Rebels’ can have different meanings and connotations, and we welcome this opportunity to listen to our students, parents, staff, alumni, and other valued members of our school community as we consider how to move forward.”

Knox County Schools said mascots and team names should be "respectful of diverse cultural values," but also be "cognizant of context and honor the past and not be based solely on political pressure and/or current events."