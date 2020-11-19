West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle to move to online-only learning Friday

KCS said the call needed to be made because teacher and staff attendance was strained, and many students were absent due to COVID-related reasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West Hills Elementary and Bearden Middle are the latest schools to move to virtual-only learning as COVID-19 continues to put a strain on staff and student attendance.

Knox County Schools said the two will move to online learning beginning Friday, November 20. It's expected to last for a total of eight school days, and students are slated to return for in-person classes on Monday, December 7 unless it's extended.

KCS said the call needed to be made because teacher and staff attendance was strained due to COVID-19 quarantines and isolations, and because several students were absent for COVID-related reasons.

Isolations within KCS have doubled since November 1.

"Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction," KCS said.

