West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle to move to online-only learning Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West Hills Elementary and Bearden Middle are the latest schools to move to virtual-only learning as COVID-19 continues to put a strain on staff and student attendance.
Knox County Schools said the two will move to online learning beginning Friday, November 20. It's expected to last for a total of eight school days, and students are slated to return for in-person classes on Monday, December 7 unless it's extended.
KCS said the call needed to be made because teacher and staff attendance was strained due to COVID-19 quarantines and isolations, and because several students were absent for COVID-related reasons.
Isolations within KCS have doubled since November 1.
"Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction," KCS said.