"We've had a great start" | Vonore Middle School welcomes the state education commissioner

On Friday, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited Monroe County Schools to see how they're learning this fall.

VONORE, Tenn. — At Vonore Middle School, some classrooms have mask requirements and socially distanced desks.

Others are more unique. For example, one class is held in the library. The middle school band plays their instruments outside.

"They go outside, they social distance and they are still able to continue with playing their instruments," said Dr. DeAnna McClendon, Monroe County Director of Schools. "We don't do the chorus, because we know it's singing and you've got to be close together."

Several weeks in, Dr. McClendon said the district's attendance rate is 94 percent. She said she is not keeping track of the total number of COVID-19 cases among staff or students.

On Friday, she welcomed Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to Vonore Middle School.

"We've seen interesting things around how do you deal with masks? How do you make sure that students are sanitizing or washing their hands?" Schwinn said. "[We came to see] really what the needs of our teachers and our students are as we open up schools."

In one classroom, a teacher let students write on their desks with dry erase markers so they don't have to share whiteboards like they typically do. Dr. McClendon said the desks have to be sanitized in between classes anyway, so it was an easy solution.

By November, the district will have devices for every single student in grades 5 to 12. Dr. McClendon said they also received PPE kits from the state.

Her big ask of Commissioner Schwinn was for help with athletic event safety.