What gives you hope? | Hardin Valley Academy creates "Wall of Hope" for Suicide Prevention Week

Students covered a wall in Hardin Valley Academy with post-it notes sharing some of the things that give them hope.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What gives you hope? Educators at Hardin Valley Academy asked their students that question, and now a wall in the school is covered with post-it notes where they shared some of the things that inspire them to overcome challenges and gives them hope.

Some of the notes mention the students' pets, and one says they find hope from the kindness of others. Others wrote about their family, with some other post-it notes referencing their faith.

Smaller things were also posted on the wall such as playing music, funny movies and cool weather.

Educators created the wall as part of Suicide Prevention Week, a national campaign to inform people about suicide and tell people about how communities can help others who are struggling. People are also encouraged to share stories during this week and connect with the people around them.

The week is also meant to help people learn how to identify the signs of suicide. Those signs can include withdrawing from friends or family, increased substance use, talking about wanting to die, trouble eating or sleeping as well as increased anxious or depressed behavior.

We want to make sure that if you or anyone you know may be struggling, there are resources out there.

Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline anytime at 800-273-8255. They can also reach out to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. It is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 865-584-9125.