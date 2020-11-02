With more and more days spent out of school, many districts are getting close to using up all of their "built-in off days" allotted for the year. So what happens after that?

Schools usually start off the school year with close to 10 days they can use to call off school for inclement weather or sickness.

Loudon, Anderson, Knox and Blount counties have used seven days to call off school. Sevier and Jefferson have used eight and Union and Grainger counties have used nine.

So what's the plan when those built-in days run out? The options are similar across the board.

For Knox County, the staff development days may be turned into make-up school days, and if they are really in a pinch -- the district would consider extending the year or holding classes on Saturdays.

For Anderson County, which only has nine days allotted, the first option is extending school days. After that, staff development days are what goes. Anything past 12 days used means the school year will be extended.

Loudon County and Grainger County Schools are on the same page with getting rid of in-service days first thing, but they want to leave it up to when weather and sickness happen during the year before they make a final say.

In all situations, the school board has the ultimate vote. Anderson County's plan has already been approved.

Every school district said they have called off school this year for sickness or flooding out of an abundance of caution for their students. Regardless of how many days they call off, they will have to ensure kids are able to attend school for 200 days somehow per state mandate.

