KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at the University of Tennessee will soon be able to major in the state's first bachelor's degree program in information sciences, according to Provost David Mandersceid.

“Launching this program offers an exciting opportunity to build on our highly regarded graduate program, while positioning UT to recruit top students and prepare them to compete in a growing job sector,” Manderscheid said.

The new major will launch fall of 2019. The School of Information Sciences in the College of Communication and Information have worked for four years to create the new major.

The UT Board of Trustees approved the program in March, and the final approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission was received in May.

The major will have two areas of concentration: user experience design and data, information management, and analytics. Jobs requiring these concentrations are projected to grow by more than 36 percent in Tennessee by 2024, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development estimates. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 27 percent job growth rate for data analysts and a 15 percent job growth rate for user experience designers.

The curriculum will include courses on data management, analytics, and visualization; human-computer interaction and usability; web development and programming; and information literacy and ethics.

UT says they hope this new major will benefit the college and university.

“It will attract new students to CCI and provide complementary courses to other college majors, allowing our students to develop skills and expertise that make them more competitive in their communication fields,” said CCI Dean Mike Wirth.

