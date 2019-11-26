CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — School is out for one Campbell County elementary school. Yet, it is not because of snow or cold.

Instead, White Oak Elementary School is closed due to a burst water pipe. Without the pipe, the school has no running water. So, Campbell County officials decided not to open the school on Nov. 26.

All other Campbell County schools will run on normal schedules.

All Campbell County schools will also be closed Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving. For White Oak Elementary, school will be back in session next Monday, Dec. 2.

