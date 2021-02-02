Willow Brook Elementary school in Oak Ridge to require masks starting Monday

Oak Ridge Schools said they will monitor data and make decisions on when to mandate masks at specific schools.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Students, staff and faculty will need to wear a mask when they return to Willow Brook Elementary School on Monday, after officials said 8 cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and 4 among staff.

Officials with Oak Ridge Schools said the mask mandate will end when the number of active cases decreases and the rate of transmission falls, officials said.

Officials said they will monitor data and make decisions on when to mandate masks at specific schools, instead of implementing a district-wide mask mandate. They also emphasized that policies requiring masks at one point during the school year do not necessarily mean masks will be required for the whole year.

"This approach will allow us to address the current need at each building rather than making a district-wide decision that isn’t necessary," they said in a letter sent to parents on Friday.