With estimates projecting huge growth in the Hardin Valley area of West Knox County, Knox County Schools struggling find a property on which to build a new elementary school to alleviate existing overcrowding.

"The key right now is finding land and when you’re talking about an area that’s so developed and developing, that’s a difficult task," KCS board chair Susan Horn said.

Hardin Valley Elementary was more than 170 students over capacity--even with additional portable units--for the 2018-19 school year.

Board member Terry Hill said there was no more room to add portable units in the future.

That's likely to be an issue as county planners project the Hardin Valley region to add nearly 20,000 residents in the next 10 years. Since 2014, people have been moving to the area at a rate of about 1,800 every year.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has allocated $22 million in future budgets for school building, but the district is having a hard time finding enough land.

Hill said any future school would need at least 20 acres of property, plus easy access to main roads.

That's prime real estate in a fast-growing area of Knox County, so even if money is allocated already, delays could still result.

"If everything went according to plan, I would say it would be fall of 2022 at the very earliest, possibly fall of 2023. So it’s a long process," Horn said.