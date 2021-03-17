"You are capable of more than you know" | School paints girls bathroom with supportive messages

Educators said girls will have a big surprise for them they return from Spring Break.

BRICEVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, schools are empty as students and staff enjoy their Spring Break. And when girls return to one East Tennessee school, they will find a surprise for them.

Educators at Briceville Elementary School painted a girls' bathroom on Wednesday to encourage students to do their best. They designed inspirational quotes and painted them on stall doors, reminding students that they are capable and strong.

"You are so beautiful, for you are fearfully and wonderfully made," said one of the quotes.

Mrs. Jill Johnson and Mrs. Teresa Bailey helped paint the bathroom stalls.