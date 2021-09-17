Young People in Anderson County Celebrate International Dot Day

International Dot Day, a global celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration,

NORRIS, Tenn. — Most people have a favorite book from their childhood. They can vary in genres and authors, but few have an international day named after them.

International Dot Day is inspired by the book called "The Dot.”

The story is about a caring teacher who inspires a student to trust in her abilities by being brave enough to “make her mark.” It all started as a dot on a piece of paper and blossomed into confidence and courage.

An art instructor at Norris Elementary School, Allison Greenhouse, said it is one of her favorite books.

“This book is about a little girl who has no self-confidence in her art-making. And then, through the book, and because of an essential art teacher, she becomes a creative and courageous art maker,” said Greenhouse.

International Dot Day, a global celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration, began when teacher Terry Shay introduced his classroom to Peter H. Reynolds’ book on September 15, 2009.

Kids at Norris Elementary School celebrated the day in 2019 but had to skip it last year because of the pandemic. They are glad to get back it, having a 'fine arts field day.'

“We're doing collaborative art-making outside today,” said Greenhouse. "We are celebrating creativity. And what I've done out here is set up all kinds of different art-making centers.”

Some of those centers were toe-and-ball painting, just to name a few.

All grades participated in the activities, but on Friday morning a group of fourth-graders enhanced their art techniques.

Workers at Norris Elementary School also allowed students to use their imagination in other subjects during the integrated arts program.

“So they might do a visual arts project that strengthens math, they may do a theater project that strengthens a standard in English, or language arts,” said Greenhouse.

Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that works to advance arts in the U.S., says art education encourages students to succeed.