Zoo Knoxville to start virtual learning pods for students

First to third grade students will be able to complete their school work while seeing zoo animals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students who are taking online classes this year will now have another place to complete their school work besides their bedroom -- at the zoo!

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Zoo Knoxville will have its own virtual learning pods for first to third grade students.

The zoo will provide students with socially distanced work spaces and internet access to complete their school lessons. The zoo's education department will be available to help with school work.

Students will have to bring their own laptops, chargers and any other supplies required for online classes. The virtual learning pods will also have "brain breaks," which will give students the opportunity to explore the zoo, talk with keepers and more.

The learning pods will run from Monday through Friday and will follow the Knox County Schools schedule. Parents can register their children to be enrolled on a monthly basis or for the entire semester.

Enrollment will be for the following dates for each month of registration:

September: Sept. 8-Oct. 2

October: Oct. 5-Oct. 30

November: Nov. 2-Nov. 24

December: Nov. 30-Dec. 18

The virtual learning pods will be $500 per month for annual pass holders and Circle of Friends members. Non-pass holders will have to pay $530 per month. Parents who choose all four months will receive a semester discount.

Drop-off times will be from 7:30-7:45 a.m. Pick-up times will be from 2:45-3 p.m.

The zoo also has an after care option for learning pod students from 3-5:30 p.m. for an additional fee.