HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — An elderly woman was killed Friday morning out by her house on Pierce Drive in Talbott in Hamblen County in what the sheriff is calling a freak incident.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said Barbara Wise was putting some boxes out for trash by the road when a dead tree broke apart and struck her in the head.

Jarnigan said she would have been 77 in just a few days.

Friday's wind was a contributing factor, according to Jarnigan. The sheriff's office said the county had wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.