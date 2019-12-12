MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating reports of some "recording devices" found in guest rooms at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

According to Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder, the investigation is open and active. Elder said there is a report of electronic devices found in some guest rooms.

In a letter to parents, the Madison, Wis. school district said students from Madison East reported finding cameras in their rooms, and informed parents of a police investigation. The letter indicated a staff member had been placed on leave “as a precautionary measure,” but did not reveal the reason behind the leave. School officials say the students were in Minneapolis for a conference.

Here is the letter sent to parents from interim principal Brendan Kearney:

Dear East Families,

I am writing to update you about the incident I made reference to in my message on Tuesday, in which a group of our students attending an out-of-state conference in Minneapolis reported finding hidden cameras in their hotel rooms. As I shared, the incident initiated a police investigation, and as a precautionary measure, a staff member accompanying students on the trip was placed on leave.

Out of respect for the students and families affected, and in the interest of preserving the integrity of the police investigation, I am unable to share many details with you at this time.

I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can to protect our students and to see that anyone responsible for harming them is held accountable. The entire East staff is working very hard to support the students and families who have been affected by this.

If you or your student need any support, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or another member of our staff. This is a very difficult time for all of us, but I know that we will get through it by supporting each other as a community, the way we always do at East.

In a statement provided to KARE 11, Hyatt Regency Minneapolis General Manager Mark Bastis said they immediately contacted local authorities when they learned about the situation and "conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices; no additional devices have been found."

Here is the full statement:

The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. As soon as we learned about this situation, we contacted local authorities immediately and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorized recording devices; no additional devices have been found. Per local authorities, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel was involved in the situation. The hotel continues to fully cooperate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation, and further questions may be directed to MPD.

Elder said no further information is available at this time. He said they are investigating all possible sources for how the devices got there.

The Hyatt Regency is at 1300 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

