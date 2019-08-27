PARK COUNTY, Colo. — As fires burn across a national forest in Colorado, East Tennessee forces are being dispatched to help battle the blaze.

A spokesperson with the Cherokee National Forest said twenty Cherokee Hot Shots have been dispatched to remote areas in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests to fight the Shawnee Peak fire.

10News sister station, KUSA in Colorado, reports the fire was ignited on Monday afternoon and is an estimated 40 acres. They also report that the fire is burning in a very steep and rugged area with limited access for firefighters.

That means the Tennessee firefighters are hiking in because of the fire's remoteness, the Cherokee National Forest spokesperson said.

The Cherokee Hot Shots is a wildland firefighting crew who are often first on scene when wildfires get out of control. They are often sent across the country to help save lives and assist other municipalities in fighting wildfires.

At this time, officials say it is not clear when the Cherokee Hot Shots will be returning home.

