ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A group of Elizabethton High School students is putting the region in the national spotlight. They are the winners of NPR’s national podcast contest.

"At first, I thought it was just another school project, but I started to get passionate, really passionate into it,” junior Caleb Miller said.

The podcast will be heard across the country on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered on May 15.

“We were amazed over and over by the work they were doing,” teacher Tim Wasem said.

Their retelling of "Murderous Mary,” the time Erwin hanged a circus elephant that got loose and killed a person, beat out 5,700 other entries, including 10 in their own class.

"We knew Mary's story, but we had to talk about why it was important,” student Deanna Hull said about the project.

They spent months researching, coming up with hundreds of questions, picking out the best ones and interviewing the people of Erwin.

"Some of these groups had 4 hours of material from interviews they had done,” Wasem said. “Then they had to bring it down under 12 minutes."

No one in the class had ever touched an audio editor before. They had to learn along the way.

"Because of Elizabethton High School and because of these students, it's really brought a new identity to the town of Erwin,” Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley said.

Student Caleb Miller said, "It just makes me feel good to know that I changed something in a town that's been hiding from something for so long."