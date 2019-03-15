CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday afternoon, people in Crossville were bracing for a rough storm.

Heavy rains, big wind gusts and the threat of tornadoes closed schools early, and had the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency on full alert.

"It just completely weakened," said EMA Director Rick Williams.

Cumberland County got wind, but the rain didn't last long.

Williams said it didn't leave much of an impact

"A lot of times storms when they get to the Cumberland Plateau they really change," said Williams. "So it's really kind of hard to judge what the weather's gonna be like here until it gets here."

The lack of severe weather was a welcome break to the area.

Like most of East Tennessee, the county has seen a lot of rain this past month.

"It's about once a month we're in here monitoring weather, but here lately we're here about every week," said Williams.

According to US Climate Data, average rainfall for Crossville and most area cities this time of year is 4-5 inches a month.

In February, Crossville got nearly 12.85 inches.

Alcoa saw received 13.08 inches, Morristown 13.2 inches, Tazewell 14.23 inches, and Kingston 15.28 inches.

That's why Williams was ready for any thing.

"We always try to err on the side of caution if we think anything's gonna happen," he said. "We're always in here monitoring the weather just to make sure the public knows what's going on."

With this storm behind them, they have their eyes on whatever comes next.

"It's one of those Catch 22's," said Williams. "If we're not over prepared and we're not here something could always happen."