Tennessee's push to establish Medicaid work requirements remains hung up amid questions from federal regulators about using welfare money to fund the program.

Emails obtained in a public records request show officials with TennCare gave the U.S. Administration for Children and Families a detailed plan in November about spending Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money to cover costs for work requirements.

TennCare is Tennessee's Medicaid program. TennCare says it is awaiting guidance on whether its plan meets the mark.

Tennessee lawmakers voted in April 2018 to order work requirements. TennCare submitted its plan to implement them for federal consideration that December.