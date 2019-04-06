After weeks of tension where both sides of the aisle called for his resignation, Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada says he will resign.

Glen Casada said in the press release that he will resign on August 2nd from his position as House Speaker. He is also requesting Governor Bill Lee to call a special session to elect a new House Speaker.

Casada spent time on the hot seat last month over actions from his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and lewd texts that were sent between them.

A little over two weeks ago, Republican lawmakers overwhelmingly voted they had no confidence in the House speaker.

