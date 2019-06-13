COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — An endangered child alert has been issued for two girls in the Cookeville area.

Rayah Smith, age 10 months, and Marlee Smith, age 2, were last seen on June 7 in the Cookeville area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Facebook post.

Rayah Smith has brown hair and blue eyes. Marlee Smith has brown hair and blue eyes.

They were believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee license plate 5M50X7, TBI said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125 or TBI at -800-TBI-FIND.