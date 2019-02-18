KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The star of a classic film from the 80's is coming to Knoxville to talk about it.

John Cusack, who played Lloyd Dobler in the 1989 movie 'Say Anything,' will take part in a Q&A session on Friday, June 21, after a screening of the film at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Cusack will give a behind-the-scenes look into his breakout role, share stories from his career spanning four decades and roles in more than 70 films; and answer audience questions.

Cusack is currently touring the country, screening his hit movies and then meeting with audiences afterwards.

Entertainment Weekly called 'Say Anything' one of the greatest modern movie romances. It stars Cusack as an intellectual optimist who sets his sights on the most beautiful girl in high school, and unlike real life most of the time--- he might actually get her!

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with the actor.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.