Knoxville — One of NBC's hottest shows is looking for new talent--- and they're coming to East Tennessee!

The producers of America's Got Talent will hold auditions on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Knoxville Convention Center. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and anyone in line before 7 p.m. gets to audition.

You can sign up NOW at AGTauditions.com.

This is the first time the show has ever held auditions in Knoxville. People of all ages and with any talent are welcome.

The celebrity host and judges are not scheduled to be at the Knoxville auditions, but if you impress the producers, you could get to the next round to audition for them and maybe appear on season 13 of the hit summer show!

What to expect

You should sign up before you go so you can schedule an arrival time and have your paperwork filled out. When you arrive, you will register and go through security, then be taken to the holding room. There may be a time where you have to wait outside, so dress accordingly! The AGT producers will get everyone inside where it's warm as quickly as possible!

The holding room is where everyone waits for their chance to meet the judges. It's also time for you to meet other potential contestants and their families.

Once it's your turn, you will be escorted to a room when you will have 90 seconds to impress the AGT producers. If you are a singer, you will be asked to sing a capella unless you play your own instrument.

Adam Davis, one of the producers of the show, advises anyone who wants to audition to practice, practice, practice! Be prepared to do your best, but also, don't be scared!

No decisions will be made at the auditions. Those who make it through to the next round will be notified in February or March.

Where to park

There are a number of city-owned parking lots where you can pay to park near the Knoxville Convention Center. The closest are the Supreme Court Lot, the Locust Street Garage, and the Main Street Garage.

