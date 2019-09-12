KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Amy Grant made a career out of bringing Christian music to the mainstream industry. Now, she will stop in Knoxville for a performance at the Tennessee Theater.

She will play on March 13 before leaving for her next show in Durham, NC.

Some of her hit songs include "Thy Word," "Better Than a Hallelujah" and "Saved by Love."

Tickets to her show go on sale just in time for the holidays. The general public can start purchasing tickets on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Presale begins on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

This comes after announcements that Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elton John and other popular artists will play in Knoxville throughout 2020.

