Appalachian Ballet Company to present The Little Mermaid as part of 50th anniversary season

The play will be at the Clayton Center on March 26 at 7 p.m. with a school matinee held the day before.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's most popular performing companies is celebrating its 50th anniversary season. As part of its celebration, the Appalachian Ballet Company will present The Little Mermaid on March 26. A school matinee will be shown the day before for interested school groups.

Amy Morton Vaught, the company's artistic director, choreographed her version of The Little Mermaid in 2017 and will reprise it with some additional choreography ahead of the performance in March. The ballet will run for around an hour and a half.

They will perform the ballet originally written by Hans Christian Anderson.

The main character of The Little Mermaid will be danced by Laura Morton La Russa, a guest artist from Atlanta who was seen in ABC's performance of The Nutcracker. James La Russa will play the role of a prince who the mermaid saved after his ship sinks.

A Maryville College student, Calista Jones, will dance the role of the Sea Witch, who sells the mermaid a potion that turns her into a human.