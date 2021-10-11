Beauty is in the eye of the ogre | Bearden High School production of "Shrek the Musical" starts Thursday

The show starts Nov. 11 and runs until Nov. 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The curtain is rising at Bearden High School for a show that has layers — Shrek The Musical.

Student actors are showing off their talents on the stage from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. each night, except for Sunday when it will show at 2:30 p.m.

"Shrek is just a super-fun, family-friendly show," said the assistant director of the theatre. "This cast and crew have put so much time and effort into it, and we're just so excited for the community to come out and see it."

The Bearden High School Theatre Department also created 'wanted posters' for each character in the show. They are shared on the theatre's Instagram page along with behind-the-scenes pictures as the cast prepared for the show.