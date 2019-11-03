“Beverly Hills, 90210” fans are mourning the death of another star as news circulates that that Jed Allan has passed away at the age of 84.

His passing was confirmed by his son on Facebook, who said that the actor died peacefully surrounded by friends and family, according to TMZ.

Ian Ziering, who played the son of Allan’s character on “90210,” posted on Instagram mourning the death of another castmate.

“So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed,” the post read.

The nation was stunned last week when news surfaced that “90210” and “Riverdale” star Luke Perry had died from a massive stroke at the age of 52.

Allan was also well known for his role at Don Craig in the popular soap “Days of Our Lives.”