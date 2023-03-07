A parade, party and performances: Big Ears to return to Knoxville on March 30

Big Ears is a Knoxville music festival that features four days of bands who perform in a wide variety of genres.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost every year, Big Ears brings hundreds of artists and thousands of fans to Knoxville for a weekend filled with music. Starting March 30, the music festival is expected to return.

During the festival, people from across the U.S. flock to Knoxville to see performances hosted at 17 different venues. They include the Tennessee Theatre, St. John's Episcopal Church, the Old City Performing Arts Center and the Historic Southern Railway Station.

Organizers planned four days of performances and music, from March 30 through April 2. The bands range from small folk music groups, to pop performers who invite people to celebrate their identities, to a performance of a non-profit editorial.

A few of the performances are listed below.

The Mountain Goats (March 30, 10:45 p.m.) - The Mill and Mine

Adeem the Artist (March 30, 8:30 p.m.) - The Mill and Mine

Los Lobos (March 30, 9:30 p.m.) - Tennessee Theatre

Moor Mother (March 31, 7 p.m.) - The Standard

Bonny Light Horseman (March 31, 2 p.m.) - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

billy woods (March 31, 11:30 p.m.) - The Standard

Fuji||||||||||ta (April 1, 11:45 p.m.) - Old City PAC

Etran de L'Aïr (April 2, 1 p.m.) - The Standard

Shara Nova and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra: The Blue Hour (April 2, 8 p.m.) - Bijou Theatre

David Byrne: Reasons to be Cheerful (March 31, 11:30 a.m.) - Tennessee Theatre

Apps for iPhone and Android are available to help people navigate the city-wide festival.

People can buy single-day passes or one of three weekend pass options. A four-day general admission pass can cost up to $400, and the four-day premier pass has sold out. So has the four-day sonic explorer VIP pass.

Since day passes range from $125 through $150 depending on the day, plus fees. Organizers also said they were working with LYTE to offer people a safe way to exchange passes.

Big Ears will also host a parade and street party on April 1, kicking off in the OId City at 1 p.m. and transitioning into a street party from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Southern Railway Station. There will be musical acts, kids' activities, food trucks and more.