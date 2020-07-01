KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennesseans should get ready to rock and sing this summer, when Bonnaroo returns between June 11 through June 14.

Bonnaroo was voted one of the best music festivals in 2019 by Paste Magazine last year and now it is getting ready for its 2020 lineup of performances. On Tuesday, they revealed those performances will include one of the first-ever female headliners, Lizzo.

She will perform on Saturday, June 13, along with other big names like Tenacious D, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Flume and Oysterhead.

Other headlining artists include Tool, Tame Impala and the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, Jan. 9. A general admission ticket for four days costs $319. Other ticket options are available, which can cost as much as $3,275 for a platinum package.

This will be the event's 18th year it is held, since it began in 2002 with organizers from AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.