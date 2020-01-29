KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will return to Knoxville this fall.

The show will be at Thompson Boling Arena on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Knoxvilletickets.com/chrisstapleton .

Tickets cost $99.75 and $69.75.

Special guests on the Knoxville stop include The Marcus King Band and Yola.

All ages must have a ticket.

The show will also stop in Nashville on Oct. 2.

RELATED: Knoxville named top concert city for 2020

RELATED: Trolls LIVE! coming to Knoxville in June 2020

RELATED: Lynyrd Skynyrd to play at Thompson-Boling Arena May 1, 2020

RELATED: Elton John to hold concert in Knoxville in 2020

RELATED: Zac Brown Band coming to Knoxville March 5