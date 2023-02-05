Concerts on the Square return to downtown Knoxville with free jazz performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An annual, free concert series is returning to Market Square with a jazz performance. Concerts on the Square will last through the summer of 2023, bringing performers to the heart of downtown Knoxville for free shows.
It starts on May 2 with the first "Jazz Tuesday" performance, by the Greg Tardy Quintet. From 5:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m., the Karns High School Jazz Band was also scheduled to play.
Every Tuesday from May 2 through June 27 will feature performers. There will also be "Variety Thursdays" starting on May 18, with the WIMZ Garage Band. A list of other performances scheduled for Thursdays is available below.
- June 15: Club Rewind
- July 20: 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience
- August 17: Candela
- September 21: Square Dancing on the Square
Jazz Tuesdays and Variety Thursdays last from 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the free music. Free parking is available at all city-owned garages after 6 p.m.