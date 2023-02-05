Concerts on the Square return to downtown Knoxville with free jazz performance

The free concert series is hosted at Market Square, and starts May 2 as part of the event's "Jazz Tuesdays."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An annual, free concert series is returning to Market Square with a jazz performance. Concerts on the Square will last through the summer of 2023, bringing performers to the heart of downtown Knoxville for free shows.

It starts on May 2 with the first "Jazz Tuesday" performance, by the Greg Tardy Quintet. From 5:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m., the Karns High School Jazz Band was also scheduled to play.

Every Tuesday from May 2 through June 27 will feature performers. There will also be "Variety Thursdays" starting on May 18, with the WIMZ Garage Band. A list of other performances scheduled for Thursdays is available below.