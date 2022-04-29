Concerts on the Square in downtown Knoxville to return May 3

Performances will be on Tuesdays throughout May and June, with some performances also planned for Thursdays.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular musical events will return soon to Market Square. The first performance of Concerts on the Square is set to kick off on May 3.

Families are encouraged to bring their children along with lawn chairs and pets to enjoy evenings filled with food, live music and fun. The series includes a Jazz performance every Tuesday from May 3 through June 28. The event will pause for a few months afterward, returning in September.

The Sam Adams Quartet will start the series. The group includes pianist Sam Adams who will lead a quartet of musicians through 2 hours of jazz music. On May 10, Eric Reed will also perform. He is an adjunct assistant professor of jazz at the University of Tennessee and an artist-in-residence with the school.

Then, on May 17, the Karns High School Jazz Band will play an opening performance for the Jack Roben Trio, starting at 5:30 p.m. He is a Knoxville performer who also gives lectures about jazz guitar at UT.

On some Thursdays throughout the concert series, people will also have a chance to listen to music outside of jazz. The first one will be on May 19 with a performance from The Coveralls, a rock group that regularly performs at venues across the city.

A list of other Thursday performances is available below.

June 16: Evelyn Jack & Soule4

July 21: K-Town Music

Aug. 18: Mike Snodgrass Band

Sept. 15: Dirty Grass Soul

Organizers reminded people that they can only drink alcohol inside of businesses or on their patios in Market Square. Parking for the events will also be available at city-owned garages and are free after 6 p.m.